Cure Bowl finds new home at UCF's FBC Mortgage Stadium in 2023

The Cure Bowl will have a new home in 2023.

The NCAA-sanctioned bowl game will be played at FBC Mortgage Stadium at UCF on December 16, marking the first time the university hosts a game of its caliber. UCF confirmed the move Wednesday.

"We are thrilled that the Cure Bowl is coming to FBC Mortgage Stadium on our UCF campus in December," said UCF Athletics Director Terry Mohajir in a press release. "It’s my belief and experience that for college football programs Orlando is a premiere destination, if not the destination, for a postseason bowl game."

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: A general view of FBC Mortgage Stadium during the second half of a game between the UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats on October 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Cure Bowl, started in 2015 to raise money for cancer research, was previously played at Camping World Stadium and Exploria Stadium over the past few years. It remains unclear if FBC Mortgage Stadium will be the host site beyond 2023.

"We are excited about the Cure Bowl's partnership with UCF and bringing a postseason bowl game to FBC Mortgage Stadium," said Alan Gooch, Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and Cure Bowl Executive Director, in a press release. "The ability to directly inform Knight Nation about the bowl's ties to UCF College of Medicine's cancer research is a unique opportunity to further the Orlando Sports Foundation's mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer."

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: General view of the stadium prior to the game between the Troy Trojans and the UTSA Roadrunners during the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 16, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeF Expand

The teams playing in the Cure Bowl will be revealed Dec. 3. The bowl game has tie-ins to the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.