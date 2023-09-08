'Jersey Shore' star Pauly D bringing the party to UCF for Big 12 Homecoming event in September

Orlando, it's time to perfect your fist-pumping skills because Pauly D is rolling into town soon!

The DJ, most known for his time on Jersey Shore, is scheduled to perform at UCF during the Big 12 Conference's Homecoming Tour that's stopping in Orlando the weekend of September 29.

Pauly D will play a pre-game set at Bounce House Live at IOA Plaza in front of FBC Mortgage Stadium before the Knights host Baylor on September 30. The game time has not yet been announced, but IOA Plaza concerts typically take place about four hours before kickoff.

This free, non-ticketed event also happens to fall on UCF Family Weekend.

Pauly D's appearance is part of the Big 12 Conference's new inaugural homecoming tour, which aims to enhance every school's pre-game tailgating experience with live DJ performances, limited edition merch giveaways, an armed forces pre-game flyover and more, the conference said back in July.

Leading up to the concert, the Big 12 will also host a women's empowerment event on Thursday, September 28. Notable women leaders from the Orlando area will speak at a panel alongside Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, the conference said.

UCF's lineup includes:

Shelly Wilkes: SVP, Orlando Magic

Suzanne Worthington: SVP, Orlando Health

Kay Rawlins: SVP, Orlando City Soccer

Ashley Turner: UCF DeVos Sports

Guests will also be able to participate in giveaways, a beauty bar, meet and greets with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models and the chance to have a professional headshot taken.

A philanthropic event at a local elementary school is scheduled for Friday, September 29. Athletes and coaches will visit Orange Center Elementary School to unveil a $50,000 makeover for a new STEM center part of the College Football Playoff Foundation's "Extra Yard Makeover Project."

Big 12 Homecoming is not related to UCF's homecoming event, which culminates on Oct. 28 when the Knights host West Virginia.