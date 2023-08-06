This "steak" option at this Orlando restaurant doesn't come from a cow

If you live in Orlando and have given up meat or plan on going on a health kick sometime soon — there's good news. You can still experience a "steak" at an Orlando restaurant.

Charley's Steak House has expanded its menu by adding the "F U Filet Mignon" to its steak offerings, but this cut doesn't actually come from a cow.

The F U stands for "Freaking Unbelievable" and is sourced from Chunk Foods, a company delivering "nutritious plant-based whole cuts." According to the company's website, the "steaks" are made with cultured soy and wheat, and fortified with B12 and Iron.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Chunk Foods

MORE RESTAURANT NEWS:

Each cut has 25 grams of protein and there are no GMOs. According to VegOut Magazine, Charley's began serving the plant-based steak option on August 2 of this year.

An F U Filet Mignon at Charley's Steakhouse will cost you $69