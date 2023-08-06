Expand / Collapse search

This "steak" option at this Orlando restaurant doesn't come from a cow

By FOX 35 News Staff
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you live in Orlando and have given up meat or plan on going on a health kick sometime soon — there's good news. You can still experience a "steak" at an Orlando restaurant. 

Charley's Steak House has expanded its menu by adding the "F U Filet Mignon" to its steak offerings, but this cut doesn't actually come from a cow. 

The F U stands for "Freaking Unbelievable" and is sourced from Chunk Foods, a company delivering "nutritious plant-based whole cuts." According to the company's website, the "steaks" are made with cultured soy and wheat, and fortified with B12 and Iron. 

Each cut has 25 grams of protein and there are no GMOs. According to VegOut Magazine, Charley's began serving the plant-based steak option on August 2 of this year. 

An F U Filet Mignon at Charley's Steakhouse will cost you $69