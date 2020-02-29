'Worst case of neglect' 2 horses dug out of stalls filled with piles of manure

article

Two horses in Massachusetts have been rescued from a home where authorities say they had to be dug out from their stalls because the manure was piled so high it blocked their doors.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at Nevins Farm in Methuen is currently caring for the horses that were reportedly rescued from the "worst case of neglect the MSPCA has ever seen," according to WWLP.

"Tia and Shakira upon arrival at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm after what appears to be years of neglect," the non-profit wrote on Facebook. "Felony charges have been filed against their former owner."

According to MSPCA, the horses were rescued on Feb. 5 from the home in Ludlow. They say the piles of manure were so high that it forced the horses to be pushed up against the rafters, causing sores to develop.

It reportedly took two hours to dig them out.

Both horses appeared to have overgrown teeth and suffered issues with their hooves, which also appeared to be overgrown.

Nancy Golec of Ludlow, is being charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty, according to WWLP.

Tia and Shakira will stay with the rescue for rehabilitation and will be placed for adoption at a later time.

If you would like to donate to help pay the horses' medical bills, you can do so HERE.

