This blind pug and his seeing-eye Chihuahua are looking for a forever home together

An animal rescue in Colorado is hoping someone will open their home to an adorable duo: a blind pug named Augie and his seeing-eye Chihuahua named Pepe.

The Colorado Pug Rescue says the two were surrendered due to their owner's terminal illness.

According to their Facebook page, when 12-year-old Augie arrived, he had to undergo major surgery. They say he was most likely blind his entire life, but had to have both eyes removed due to painful pressure. He also had serious dental disease that required the removal of 14 teeth.

The bill totaled around $3,100.

Pepe is a source of comfort for Augie. The two sleep and eat together each day and are inseperable.

Augie and Pepe are currently with a foster mom until they find their forever home.

If you’re also interesting in adopting Augie and Pepe, please contact the rescue.

You can make a donation to the Colorado Pug Rescue by clicking HERE.