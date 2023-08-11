Worrell's chief of staff speaks out after officials show up to home during maternity leave

The fallout continues after state attorney Monique Worrell was suspended earlier this week by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Worrell's former Chief of Staff Keisha Mulfort felt it was heavy-handed for officials to show up at her door with Orange County deputies to tell her she was fired and to try to take back state property.

The state attorney's office tells FOX 35 News it was standard practice, but now the sheriff is saying he wouldn't have approved deputies being there.

The office says it wanted to retrieve Mulfort's state-owned car, laptop, badges and social media accounts, but Mulfort says she was busy nursing her newborn daughter.

"Those were my friends," Mulfort said about the investigators at her door who she used to work with. "My grievance is not about them, it’s about what they’re making people do."

Those investigators were flanked by deputies who had bodycams rolling.

Sheriff John Mina said that isn't uncommon, but he didn't approve it and wouldn't have if he had been asked.

Mulfort's lawyer says he had reached out to the office that morning, trying to make arrangements to hand the items over.

Since she was still on leave when she was asked to do that and when she was fired, Mulfort is looking into taking legal action.

Part of a written statement from the state attorney's office reads, "Unfortunately, Ms. Mulfort’s FMLA status at the time was not a legal bar to the termination process."

"How they handled us was egregious," Mulfort said about the firings. "It was wrong and each of them should be ashamed of themselves, especially Andrew Bain who befriended us, who was at my daughters baby shower. How dare you."

Mulfort and her attorney told FOX 35 they made arrangements for investigators to come by and pick up the state property at her home the next day, Friday.