Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Monique Worrell using Article IV of Florida Constitution: What is it?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell on Wednesday for "neglecting her duty to faithfully prosecute crime in jurisdiction." He did that using Article IV, Section 7 of the Florida Constitution, which gives him the power to suspend any elected official from office.

Here's what to know about the governor's executive power:

DeSantis cited the following constitutional articles in his executive order suspending Worrell.

Article IV, Section 1 applies to the governor of Florida and their duties:

(a) The supreme executive power shall be vested in a governor, who shall be commander-in-chief of all military forces of the state not in active service of the United States. The governor shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed, commission all officers of the state and counties, and transact all necessary business with the officers of government. The governor may require information in writing from all executive or administrative state, county or municipal officers upon any subject relating to the duties of their respective offices. The governor shall be the chief administrative officer of the state responsible for the planning and budgeting for the state.

(b) The governor may initiate judicial proceedings in the name of the state against any executive or administrative state, county or municipal officer to enforce compliance with any duty or restrain any unauthorized act.

(c) The governor may request in writing the opinion of the justices of the supreme court as to the interpretation of any portion of this constitution upon any question affecting the governor’s executive powers and duties. The justices shall, subject to their rules of procedure, permit interested persons to be heard on the questions presented and shall render their written opinion not earlier than ten days from the filing and docketing of the request, unless in their judgment the delay would cause public injury.

(d) The governor shall have power to call out the militia to preserve the public peace, execute the laws of the state, suppress insurrection, or repel invasion.

(e) The governor shall by message at least once in each regular session inform the legislature concerning the condition of the state, propose such reorganization of the executive department as will promote efficiency and economy, and recommend measures in the public interest.