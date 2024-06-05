Texas to open 'world's largest' Buc-ee's, but Central Florida will soon take the crown

The world's largest Buc-ee's is set to open next week in Texas. The 75,000-square-foot travel center will be dethroned, however, when Central Florida's newest Buc-ee's opens its doors in 2025.

The all-new Luling, Texas, location is scheduled to open its doors – and its clean bathrooms – to the public on Monday morning, the company announced. When it opens, it'll be the largest in the country.

Sevierville, Tenn., - Nov. 6, 2023: Customers make their way around the Texas Round Up station at the nation's largest Buc-ee's.

Another travel center location is in the works, however, and when that location opens, it'll be the biggest one yet. It's planned for the Ocala area east of Interstate 75 near W. Hwy 326.

It'll stand at 80,000 square feet.

JOHNSTOWN, COLORADO - MARCH 18: Customers hold items they plan to buy during the opening of Buc-ees Travel Center in Johnstown, Colorado on March 18, 2024.

This marks the third Florida location, following store openings in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine. A fourth location is reportedly in the works in St. Lucie County after the company filed a site plan back in February.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/11/22: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at Buc-ee's travel center, where he announced his proposal of more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Floridians in response to rising gas prices.

The exact opening date is still unclear, but it's planned to open some time in 2025.