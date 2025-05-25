Man arrested after threatening to kill girlfriend, barricading in Longwood home: Police

article

One man is in custody after officials with the Longwood Police Department said he threatened to kill his girlfriend and barricaded himself inside a residence Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 300 block of Orange Avenue in Longwood before 2:30 p.m. following a report of a man threatening to kill his girlfriend. Officials found the female victim outside of the residence with superficial injuries, according to police.

Officers and members of the Seminole County Crisis Negotiation Team were eventually able to make contact with 40-year-old Michael Sanders, who they said barricaded himself inside the home with another victim and threatened to kill anyone who attempted to enter.

Sanders eventually surrendered to police after a short negotiation, officials said.

He faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated assault, according to police.