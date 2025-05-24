Orlando weather: warm temperatures, afternoon storms highlight forecast to kickoff weekend

The Brief Saturday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s and a few evening storms, especially in Southern Brevard and Osceola counties.

Scattered storms continue Sunday and Memorial Day, with a return to typical summer rain patterns through next week.

Saturday morning starts off mild and humid with temperatures in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies are on tap through the rest of the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be approaching the mid 90s, but with the humidity and a high UV index, temps will feel like the upper 90s.

What will the weather be like tonight?

Get ready for a HOT start to your Memorial Day weekend. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend if you do have any BBQ's planned!

Seeing a few showers and storms pop up this afternoon and evening. The main window is starting to pop up at 2:00 p.m. and has the most widespread storms at about 6:00 p.m. Fizzling out and quiet by 9:00 p.m.

There is a marginal chance of level 1 out of 5 of an isolated strong storm in Southern Brevard and Osceola counties.

The main impacts include strong winds, hail and a rotating storm or two. Rain and storms fizzle out later tonight. Conditions will stay muggy and temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

What will the weather be like this weekend?

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Into the back half of the weekend, scattered showers and storms will be possible along with the return of hot and humid weather. Looking at a few typical afternoon pop-up storms. Sunday will have more storms through the afternoon, so be prepared for some scattered downpours.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY

Monday for Memorial Day, the rainy season starts to take shape. Rain chances are on the rise, and we will start to fall into the daily pop-up afternoon showers and storms across all of central Florida.

Be prepared for hot temperatures and humid conditions for Memorial Day get-togethers!

What will the weather look like next week?

The rest of the work week features daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms as well.

