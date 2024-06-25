Woman impaled by umbrella while sunbathing at Cocoa Beach: Police

Stream FOX 35 News:

A woman was recently impaled by an umbrella while sunbathing at Cocoa Beach, police say.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital. A spokesperson explained that a woman and her family were sitting near the water in Cocoa Beach when the freak accident happened.

For an unknown reason, the group's rental umbrella dislodged from the sand and impaled the woman's leg, police said. Authorities were promptly alerted to the scene.

The official also disclosed that first responders needed to use bolt-cutters to remove the umbrella's canopy from the pole, as the umbrella kept moving while lodged into the woman's leg.

The Cocoa Beach Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue were contacted and assisted the woman. It is unknown how the accident occurred or the victim's current medical status.

"Although officers responded, the matter was a medical call and handled by the Cocoa Beach Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue," the police spokesperson said. "We do not have any more information."

Although freak accidents with beach umbrellas are uncommon, they are not unheard of. In 2023, a woman in South Carolina was killed after a loose umbrella impaled her chest.

In 2019, a 13-year-old Florida boy vacationing in Massachusetts was hospitalized after being impaled by an umbrella on the beach.

