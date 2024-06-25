SpaceX gears up for Falcon Heavy rocket launch from Florida: Will weather impact it?

SpaceX is gearing up to launch the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) GOES-U mission aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida on Tuesday as crews keep a close eye on weather, which is 30% favorable for liftoff.

The space agency plans to open a two-hour launch window beginning at 5:16 p.m.

The mission would be launched into geostationary orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center – where afternoon storms could bring the area heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

FOX 35 News is prepared to stream the launch live in the above video player if the launch happens.

An additional liftoff opportunity is available on Wednesday during the same launch window if Tuesday's launch is scrubbed.

After booster separation, the two new side boosters for the mission will touch down at SpaceX’s Landing Zones 1 and 2 (LZ-1 and LZ-2) at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

TOPSHOT - A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations (NOAA) weather satellite Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite U (GOES-U) sits on launch pad 39A at NASAs Kennedy Space Center in Cape Ca Expand

What is the GOES-U mission?

GOES, also known as Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites, is a series NOAA uses to help forecasters and climate researchers detect potential severe weather and tropical cyclone forecasts in real time to help save lives, according to SpaceX.

The GOES-U satellite will be positioned above the Earth's equator at around 35,700 km (22,236 mi) to monitor weather patterns across the United States, Central and South America, and the Atlantic Ocean.

It features an array of space weather instruments to promptly detect solar storms and assist in predicting their likely impacts.