Victim identified as Monica Robarge, 40, following Thursday's fatal shooting in Edgewater

The woman who was fatally shot at a home in Edgewater on Thursday has been identified as 40-year-old Monica Robarge, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home off Liza Clinton Road around 5:10 p.m., where they found the woman fatally shot. The sheriff’s office released an image of the scene shortly after, which was posted on X.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attempted life-saving measures but pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute involving Robarge and her boyfriend, who is the suspected shooter. He reportedly indicated that he shot Robarge in self-defense during the altercation and was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital. He declined to speak further with detectives without an attorney present and has not been charged at this time.

Robarge's next of kin arrived at the scene prior to detectives and were informed of the fatal incident. There were no prior law enforcement contacts or reports of domestic violence involving the couple at the address.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional updates will be provided as they become available.

