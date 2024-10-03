Woman dead, suspect injured in 'domestic disturbance' shooting in Edgewater, deputies say
EDGEWATER, Fla. - A woman is dead following a shooting during a domestic disturbance in Edgewater, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a home off Liza Clinton Road around 5:10 p.m., where they found the woman fatally shot. The sheriff’s office released an image of the scene shortly after, which was posted on X.
Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute. The man suspected of shooting the woman is being treated for a minor injury and will be interviewed by investigators.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly domestic shooting in Edgewater, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately released. FOX 35 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather additional information. Check back for updates.
