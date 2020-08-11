Winter Garden movie theater reopens with safety measures during pandemic

A Winter Garden movie theater is back in business after being closed since mid-March because of the pandemic.

It’s what moviegoers have been waiting for.

Megan Cooper said, "I am so excited. This is the one place I’ve been missing the most."

Daryl Baer agrees.

"We’d go for a bike ride here all the time to see if they were gonna open up," he said.

Advertisement

And now, Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas are open with some new sparkle and shine -- and, of course, social distancing.

It starts by purchasing tickets through a kiosk or online.

General Manager Ryan Clawson says the theater is operating at 50 percent capacity.

"Part of our booking system allows us, to anybody that buys a ticket, block off seats next to them," Clawson said.

There’s also Plexiglass by the ticket counters and concession areas, and constant cleaning.

"Cleaning all the seats, chairs, door handles, railings, everything," Clawson said.

Right now, the concession stands are closed, but guests can order anything they want from their seats.

They can even pull up the menu on their cellphones.

Other movie theaters are also preparing to welcome guests back.

Regal Cinemas plans to open its doors on Aug. 21and AMC says it's still in the planning process.

Many look forward to seeing blockbusters that were postponed due to the pandemic.

Clawson said, "I think the whole industry is waiting for the studios to release their films."

At Cinepolis, moviegoers are asked to wear a mask if they’re not eating or drinking while watching their favorite flicks.

Clawson said, "A lot of throwbacks, classics, blockbusters from the past. A lot of Disney films, Star Wars. The Tax Collector and Spree coming out next week, so we have some new films that are being released."

Cooper said, "Definitely a great atmosphere here. Always fun to go to the movies."

And if you’re interested in seeing a show, right now tickets are only $5 per person.