3 suspects named after Lake County deputy killed, 2 others injured in shootout

The three suspects that Lake County deputies say are responsible for fatally shooting one deputy while injuring two others have been named.

Michael Sulpizio, 49, Savannah Sulpizio, 23, and Cheyenne Sulpizio, 22, are accused of opening fire on three Lake County deputies Friday night.

All three suspects were found dead inside the home after the shooting and their cause of death has not yet been released.

Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Link was killed, while Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano were injured.

According to officials, deputies initially responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Brookside Drive. A distressed woman was allegedly attacking her neighbors.

'Immediately met with heavy gunfire': Lake County Sheriff's Office details ambush of deputies

"She was incoherent and out of her mind, talking about spiritual stuff," Lt. Herrell said. "She was attacking people in the neighborhood. She was trying to get dogs to attack people."

The woman then led deputies to a home for a well-being check they found the back door kicked in and and were met with heavy gunfire.

The Sheriff’s Office says three suspects who fired the shots at deputies were living in a bunker-style home.

"They had stockpiled firearms, ammunition, MREs, canned goods, and nonperishable food items," said Harrell.

The suspects appeared to be doomsday preppers with anti-government literature inside the home.

Harrell said it was a "bizarre situation." "Our deputies obviously didn’t realize what they were going into at that time. They thought they were going there to do a well-being check."

The woman who the sheriff’s office said led deputies to the house, was sent to a mental health facility Friday evening. It is not yet known if she will face any charges.