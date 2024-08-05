Who is Julie Ann Sulpizio? Woman arrested in deadly 'ambush' of Florida deputies

The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest in the death of one deputy and the injuries to two other deputies during a shooting on Friday evening near Eustis.

Julie Ann Sulpizio, 48, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, seven counts of attempted murder, felony battery/strangulation, two counts of battery, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said Sulpizio was taken into custody on Monday afternoon at AdventHealth Waterman Hospital in Tavares, where she had been since Friday night for treatment and evaluation. She remains in custody without bond.

The Lake County deputy who was tragically killed in what has been described as an "ambush" by Sheriff Grinnell was identified over the weekend as Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link, 28. The two others who were injured have been identified as Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell, 41, and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano, 28.

"Our sheriff's office family is hurting, and all of you are helping us through this horrific nightmare," Grinnell said during a news conference on Monday.

According to Sheriff Grinnell, deputies initially responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at a home on Brookside Drive. However, during that call, those deputies were directed to another home not far away, where, upon entering, they were met with "a hail of gunfire," the sheriff said. Deputy Link was struck and trapped inside the home and later died.

Sheriff Grinnell said a 911 call reported a woman, later identified as Sulpizio, assaulting people and trespassing on property. Sulpizio allegedly struck residents while making religious accusations and proclamations, the sheriff explained.

"The complainant stated she [Sulpizio] was acting religious, accusing them of being sinners, and she knows 'what they did,'" the sheriff explained. "They identified Julie Sulpizio as their neighbor, but Julie states that she is 'Helen, under God's will.'"

Grinnell said a deputy arrived at the scene and encountered Sulpizio with her hands concealed behind her back. Despite being ordered to back up, she approached the deputy, prompting him to draw his Taser. Sulpizio walked toward the deputy, which prompted a warning from the deputy.

"During a calm verbal exchange, Julie Sulpizio states that they, meaning the group of people that were present there, were involved in pedophilia. She again claims to be 'Helen,' and she asked one of the victims that she had battered, 'Who was your God?'"

The sheriff said Sulpizio told the group, "Julie is in heaven."

"She then went on to state, 'You see, the thing is, we needed to trick Lucy,' and we later learned [Lucy] to be a name she calls Lucifer." The sheriff said Sulpizio then pointed to the deputy and said, "You are one of them."

Eventually, another deputy arrived, and Sulpizio was handcuffed and taken into custody.

After deputies arrested Sulpizio, they decided to conduct a welfare check at her home down the street. Upon arrival, they discovered two dead dogs outside the house and an open window with the screen kicked out, Sheriff Grinnell said. Finding this suspicious, they called for backup.

Deputies Link and Howell entered the home through the back entrance, moving through the living room and hallway. Deputy Link went to the left, and Deputy Howell went to the right. According to the sheriff, Deputy Link, with his back turned, was ambushed by Michael Sulpizio, Julie's husband, who was armed and ready, according to the sheriff.

Deputy Link was shot in the back and, despite trying to crawl out, was shot several more times after running out of bullets, the sheriff explained, adding that this incident was captured on his body camera, providing both audio and video evidence.

Michael Sulpizio and their two adopted daughters, Savannah and Cheyenne, were inside the home. The SWAT team arrived, and Deputy Gargano, who also entered the laundry room, was shot. His team managed to pull him out of the house.

Body camera footage from Deputy Link revealed that Michael and his daughters discussed suicide before being found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads, according to the investigation.

Sheriff Grinnell said Julie Sulpizio appeared to show no remorse and was described as "joyful." She was arrested using Deputy Link's handcuffs. She had been under observation in the hospital for the past few days, leading to her arrest.

The sheriff said his deputies saved the lives of several neighbors because the suspect was allegedly planning to kill them first.

"If you got that bad vibe about someone, you stay away from them," said neighbor Michael Dietiker, who placed the initial 911 call.

Sheriff Grinnell said Sulpizio later admitted she was trying to lure Dietiker and his fiancée to her home so that she could kill him.

Bill Gladson, State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, was also present at Monday's news conference and said this case is eligible for the death penalty. Authorities continue to review all the evidence in the case, including body-worn camera video.