Will Helene hit Tallahassee, Florida? It would be the first major hurricane there in over 100 years

Hurricane Helene is a Category 1 storm but is expected to strengthen and potentially become a major Category 4 hurricane before making landfall over Florida on Thursday.

It is forecast to bring catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, torrential rain and flooding to portions of the Sunshine State.

RELATED | Live updates: Major hurricane expected to slam Florida's Big Bend region

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the forecast cone for Hurricane Helene appeared to narrow, indicating increased confidence in its projected path toward Tallahassee, Florida.

According to the latest data, landfall is expected between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Should Helene hit Tallahassee, it would be the first major hurricane to strike the region in over a century, according to FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner. The storm could cause widespread tree damage and prolonged power outages, potentially lasting for weeks in some areas, he added.

MORE TROPICS NEWS | Tropical Storm Isaac becomes 9th named storm of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

However, the National Hurricane Center said that it remains too early to determine the exact location and timing, as track forecasts can be off by an average of 60 nautical miles at the 36-hour forecast time.

Helene is expected to be one of the largest storms in the Gulf of Mexico, based on its projected tropical storm winds, FOX 35 Meteorologist Noah Bergren said.

According to the latest advisory, Hurricane Helene's hurricane-force winds extend up to 60 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 345 miles from the center.

For reference, the state of Florida is 361 miles wide at its widest points, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Perdidio River.

How will Hurricane Helene impact Orlando, surrounding Central Florida area?

Although Hurricane Helene is not projected to make a direct hit in Central Florida, due to the large size of the storm, impacts will still be felt.

HELPFUL LINKS | Central Florida county-by-county emergency information, resources

Strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and tornadoes are all expected and possible as Helene's bands make their way through the area.

For county-by-county anticipated impacts, click here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35