Tropical Storm Isaac becomes 9th named storm of 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

Tropical Storm Isaac developed late Wednesday, becoming the ninth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm is in the central subtropical Atlantic, hundreds of miles east of the United States' eastern coast. It is continuing to travel east and poses no threat or impact to the United States.

In its 11 p.m. update, the National Hurricane Center said Isaac was 1480 miles west of the Azores and 690 miles east of Bermuda. It has sustained winds of 50 mph and is traveling east at 12 mph.

It is forecast to strengthen over the next several days and could become a hurricane by the end of the week, the NHC said. Tropical storm force winds extend up to 220 miles from the center of the storm.

Isaac formed as Hurricane Helene treks across the Gulf of Mexico towards Florida, where it is expected to rapidly intensify from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 4 hurricane before landfall over the next several hours.