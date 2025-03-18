2 Florida teens missing after paddleboarding in Cedar Key: deputies

The Brief Two 16-year-old girls went missing during a paddleboarding excursion in Cedar Key, Florida, prompting search efforts on both land and air. The girls were last seen on March 17 around 4 p.m., paddling toward Cedar Key from Atsena Otie, while sharing a black-and-white paddleboard.



A search is underway for two teenagers who went missing while paddleboarding in Cedar Key, an island off Florida's Gulf Coast, on Monday, authorities said.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, are involved in the search for the girls.

Here’s what we know so far about the case.

What we know:

On March 17, two 16-year-old girls were reported missing after they failed to return from a paddleboarding trip in Cedar Key, according to the Levy County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the girls were last seen around 4 p.m., paddling toward Cedar Key from Atsena Otie.

The teens were sharing a black and white paddleboard.

The Levy County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Coast Guard are conducting search efforts both on the water and from the air.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know the girls' current whereabouts, the cause of their disappearance, their condition, how far they may have traveled, or what happened after they were last seen.

Their names have also not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

