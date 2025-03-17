Man arrested on I-4 in alleged road rage gun threat faces multiple charges

The Brief A man identified as "John Doe" was arrested on I-4 after allegedly pointing a gun during a road rage incident. Authorities say he lacked identification and claimed to have entered the U.S. from the Dominican Republic six years ago. He faces multiple charges, and federal agencies have been contacted regarding his status.



A man was arrested on Interstate 4 in Volusia County over the weekend after allegedly pointing a gun during a road rage incident.

Questions raised over suspect's immigration status

What we know:

Authorities arrested a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a driver during a reported road rage incident along Interstate 4 over the weekend.

A 911 caller alleged that a passenger in a black Acura sedan stood up through the sunroof and pointed a handgun at his vehicle after a near-collision. The altercation, which began westbound on I-4 out of Daytona Beach, involved honking and an exchange of gestures between the vehicles, the caller said.

When deputies arrived a little after 5 p.m. on Saturday, they detained the suspect, who did not have any form of identification.

The man accused of wielding the gun provided the possible name "Wilton Vargas Jr." but was unable to give a date of birth or other identifying details. Authorities later learned he had allegedly entered the U.S. from the Dominican Republic six years ago via the U.S.-Mexico border.

Deputies transported him to the Volusia County Branch Jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper display of a weapon, possession of marijuana, and obstruction.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement has yet to confirm the suspect’s true identity, as he did not possess any documentation. It remains unclear whether he has a prior criminal history or how long he has been in the Daytona Beach area. Authorities have also not disclosed whether the firearm used in the incident was legally owned or if additional charges could be filed.

The backstory:

The incident began with a near-collision on I-4, sparking a heated exchange between the vehicles. According to the 911 caller, tensions escalated when the suspect, a passenger in the black Acura, emerged from the sunroof and brandished a handgun.

Upon detaining the suspect, officers discovered he was carrying marijuana and lacked identification.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Border Patrol were contacted following the arrest, indicating potential concerns regarding the suspect’s immigration status. Officials have not stated whether federal agencies will pursue additional actions beyond the state-level charges he currently faces.

Law enforcement officials have not yet issued a formal statement on the case, but the involvement of federal agencies suggests they are taking the suspect’s background into consideration. The 911 caller’s report played a key role in the arrest, allowing deputies to quickly locate and detain the suspect before the situation escalated further.

