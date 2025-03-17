Flagler Beach woman injured after being hit by water balloon while driving

The Brief A woman in Flagler Beach suffered a fractured nose after being hit in the face by a water balloon while driving early Sunday morning. Police are investigating and have received reports of another similar incident but have not confirmed if rocks were inside the balloon. The victim, Rebecca Vuckovich, fears such attacks could cause serious accidents and is urging those responsible to come forward.



A woman in Flagler County suffered a fractured nose after being hit in the face by a water balloon while driving early Sunday morning.

‘Honest to God, I thought I got shot’

What we know:

Rebecca Vuckovich was driving along S. Ocean Shore Blvd. near 6th Street in Flagler Beach around 2 a.m. Sunday when she said she was struck in the face by a water balloon. She initially thought she had been shot due to the impact.

The incident left her with a fractured nose and severe swelling, landing her in the emergency room. The force of the impact also temporarily impaired her vision. She described being in shock, fearing for her life in the moments after she was struck.

Flagler Beach Police are investigating the attack and have received reports of another person being targeted with a water balloon. Authorities have not yet confirmed if the balloon contained rocks, as Vuckovich claims.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who launched the water balloon and whether the incident was a random act or a deliberate attack. Investigators have not identified any suspects or confirmed if the two reported incidents are connected. Additionally, it is unknown whether surveillance footage or witness reports will help track down those responsible.

What they're saying:

Vuckovich recounted her fear and confusion after the incident, saying, "Honest to God, I thought I got shot. That’s how hard the impact was."

She also expressed concerns about the danger posed to other drivers.

"What if it was an elderly person, and they reared into the other lane because they lost consciousness?"

Addressing those responsible, she had a direct message.

"You should be ashamed of yourself. You really could have hurt somebody very badly."

Law enforcement continue to investigate as Vuckovich recovers, awaiting a specialist appointment to assess her eye injury.

