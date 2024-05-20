An exclusive video obtained by FOX 35 News shows the moments leading up to a man – who appeared to be having a mental health crisis, investigators said – being shot by police in Ocala on Sunday afternoon.

In the video, multiple officers can be seen speaking with a 23-year-old man for several minutes. The man then armed himself with pepper spray, police said, and sprayed it in the officers' direction.

The Ocala Police Department (OPD) confirmed the man also had a knife. Due to the "immediate threat", police fired shots at him, authorities said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he received surgery. As of Sunday, he remains in serious condition. His identity was not immediately released.

No officers were injured.

OPD said the incident began after they received a call for service around 12:21 p.m. about a man who ran off "acting erratic" as his family tried to admit him into The Vines Hospital, a local psychiatric hospital.

At around 12:38 p.m., officers found him about a mile and a half away on SW 27th Avenue, where the shooting happened.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting with the investigation, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.