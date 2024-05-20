Auburn Tigers running back wounded in Florida shooting that killed his brother: reports

Stream FOX 35 News

Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie was wounded in a shooting in Florida on Saturday that left at least one other person dead, according to multiple reports.

Battie was in critical condition after the shooting in Sarasota, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported. Battie’s brother, Tommie Battie IV, 24, was the other victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Auburn University didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 30: Brian Battie #21 of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the deadly incident. Officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:30 a.m. ET.

The responding deputies "observed a large crowd with multiple shooting victims in the parking lot," the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Four additional victims were transported to hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

Officials said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. It wasn’t revealed what sparked the violence.

Brian Battie started his collegiate career at South Florida in 2020. He immediately worked his way up to becoming a starter by the 2022 season. He ran for 1,185 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was named an All-American in 2021 as a return specialist.

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 02: Running back Brian Battie #21 of the Auburn Tigers looks to escape a tackle by linebacker Gerrell Johnson #22 of the Massachusetts Minutemen at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.

He transferred to Auburn after the 2022 season. With the Tigers, he ran for 227 yards and a touchdown.