11 arrested in alleged child predator sting, Orlando police say

article

Nearly a dozen men were taken into custody after investigators with the Orlando Police Department said they were attempting to have sex with children.

The arrests were part of "Operation CACHE" which began on May 9 and was in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Secret Service, Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Altamonte Police Department, Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Port Orange Police Department and Sanford Police Department.

The detectives would act as minors and parents and targeted individuals who wanted to have sex with teens aged 13 or 14, according to a release from OPD.

The arrested individuals were listed as:

Stanley Champagne, 35

Jermaurey Bonner, 31

Ross Greenhill, 35

Iva Guzman, 43

Pooran Ramjattan, 61

Altravias King, 35

James Winston, 77

Jessie Turner II, 30

Daniel Hidalgo, 27

Justin Acevedo, 25

Jonathan Rodriguez, 18

Some of the men sent explicit photos to the agents, according to officials.