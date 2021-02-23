White Castle pauses deliveries in Orlando after overwhelming demand

White Castle began taking delivery orders in Orlando on Tuesday, but the demand was so high the restaurant had to stop taking online orders around noon.

Less than 2 hours after the online ordering system launched, the restaurant had to halt orders.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, White Castle said, "Because of overwhelming demand, we have pressed PAUSE for online ordering for now. Thanks for your patience and we look forward to satisfying your craving soon."

One FOX 35 viewer said she ordered at 10:30 a.m. when online ordering began through Uber Eats. After waiting 2 hours, she was notified that her order was canceled.

FOX 35 is monitoring when orders will resume.

Deliveries started Tuesday through Uber Eats and the company’s website from a ghost kitchen located near John Young Parkway and Colonial Drive, according to a representative of White Castle. Residents living within a 15-mile radius of 18 N. Dollins Ave. are eligible for delivery.

"We are committed to bringing hot and tasty White Castle food to Central Florida," said Mike Guinan, vice president operations services for White Castle. "Our plan is to roll this out thoughtfully with our family owned business emphasis on quality. We anticipate that our delivery operations will scale up in the months to come."

Deliveries will be available from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. 7 days a week for White Castle favorites such as cheese sliders, fries, and mozzarella sticks will be offered.

The company broke ground in November on the White Castle restaurant that will be located at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard. It will be the largest one for the chain and is expected to create over 100 jobs in the Central Florida area.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined White Castle executives for the official ceremony.

"We're very excited to bring White Castle into our area," Demings said. "This will be the largest freestanding White Castle in the world that will be located in the number one tourist destination in the world. I look forward to eating the White Castle when they open here in the spring of 2021."

