Portillo's announces opening date for 1st Orlando location

Famous Chicago food-chain Portillo’s will soon open its first Orlando location.

They announced on Monday that its newest restaurant, which will be located in The Village at O-Town West in Orlando, will open on March 2nd, 2021. Its official address is 7715 Palm Parkway and it will open at 10:30 a.m. that day.

"We’re thrilled to expand our presence in Florida and be part of such an iconic community," said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo. "This new restaurant will allow us to bring Portillo’s to long-time fans and first-time guests in the Orlando area, as well as serve the many tourists in one of the country’s most popular destinations."

The chain, which originated in the Chicago-area, is known for signature items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

The new location will reportedly be 7,800-square-feet and will include double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios. The interior will be themed liked a diner, paying homage to rock 'n roll.

With this announcement, Portillo's also said that they are hiring about 150 people. Details can be found at portillos.com/careers.

This will be Portillo’s third Florida location and 64th location in the nation. The other two Sunshine State locations are in Tampa and Brandon.

