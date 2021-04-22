White Castle announces official opening date for Orlando location

The wait is almost over!

White Castle has announced that it will open its highly anticipated Orlando location on May 3, 2021!

The fast-food hamburger chain will debut its new restaurant with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.

"The Orlando Castle will be open for take-out, dine-in and drive-through service from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. on grand opening day, then reopen on Tuesday with regular operating hours, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., seven days per week. At some point in the future, White Castle will operate 24 hours per day," the company said.

MORE NEWS: Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant in Orlando this year

Advertisement

Guests can order a maximum of sixty sliders per visit.

The company broke ground in November on the White Castle restaurant that will be located at the O-Town West near Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Boulevard. It will be the largest one for the chain and is expected to create over 100 jobs in the Central Florida area.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined White Castle executives for the official ceremony.

"We're very excited to bring White Castle into our area," Demings said. "This will be the largest freestanding White Castle in the world that will be located in the number one tourist destination in the world. I look forward to eating the White Castle when they open here in the spring of 2021."

RELATED: White Castle raises permanent sign at upcoming Orlando location

Back in February, White Castle had to shut down its virtual kitchen because of overwhelming demand. But now, you'll be able to get your tiny burgers in person!

Known for its tiny square-shaped hamburgers, the menu also includes a variety of sliders like sloppy joe sliders and chicken and waffle sliders. If you need a side to go with your main entree, you can choose from a variety of options like mac 'n cheese nibblers, chicken rings, corn dog nibblers, and of course, french fries.

White Castle owns and operates more than 375 restaurants in 13 states. View their menu here.