White Castle announces new location in Clermont, Florida

White Castle is bringing its iconic sliders to a brand-new location in Central Florida.

The fast-food chain, known for its tiny burgers, announced that it will break ground and begin construction in Lake County on April 9.

What we know:

The new 3,220-square-foot White Castle will be situated at 4551 Collina Terrace in Clermont, at the corner of State Road 50 and Plaza Collina Boulevard.

See the Google Map below for a better idea of the location:

The restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, two drive-through lanes, and, true to form, will showcase the iconic tower with a sleek, modern industrial design.

The location is expected to create 75 new jobs, officials said.

White Castle rendering of new location set to open in Clermont, Florida (Credit: White Castle)

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unknown when the new location will be open to the public.

The new restaurant will be Florida's second White Castle location. In 2021, the world's largest free-standing White Castle opened in Orlando.

What is White Castle?

White Castle, the beloved family-owned hamburger chain with over 300 locations nationwide, has been satisfying cravings since 1921. Founded by Billy Ingram with just $700 and a vision to sell tiny, square burgers for five cents, these iconic "Sliders" quickly became a cultural staple.

Fast forward to today, and White Castle is still serving up the same classic USDA beef patties topped with onions and pickles that started it all.

