'What's up, little guy?' Viral video shows black bear swimming in river

You never know what you'll see while boating on a river.

Teryl Heddleson was out on his boat in the Ohio River this week when he came across a black bear swimming in the middle of it!

"What's up, little guy?" he says as he pulls up next to the bear who continues to paddle along.

"Pretty cool morning at work," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Don’t see these every day."

Heddleson told FOX 35 News that this happened near the Cardinal Power Plant in Brilliant, Ohio, between Wellsburg, West Virginia.

The video has racked up over 80,000 views so far.

If you were worried about the bear's swimming skills, Heddleson says the bear did make it back to West Virginia.

