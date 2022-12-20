Orlando GameStop burglary: Video shows suspects crash SUV into store

Police released new videos Tuesday in an effort to find the suspects accused of burglarizing a GameStop store in Orlando Monday morning.

In the security footage provided by the Orlando Police Department, a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV can be seen being driven backward through the store's front glass.

At least two suspects are then seen rummaging through the store, including its stockroom.

The suspects got away with more than $1,200 worth of Microsoft Xbox consoles and gaming accessories, according to a case report. Authorities said the incident resulted in $60,000 in damages.

Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. Monday at the store located at 2907 E Colonial Drive.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call OPD at 321-235-5300.