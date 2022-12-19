Police: Suspected burglars crash car into Orlando GameStop

A GameStop store in Orlando was turned into a drive-thru early Monday morning after suspected burglars drove through the front, Orlando police said.

Police responded to the GameStop on Colonial Drive after receiving a report of a burglary. Police said an unknown number of suspects were able to enter the store after the vehicle drove through the front glass.

A photo by Orlando police on Twitter showed what appeared to be a Hyundai vehicle backed into the store and surrounded by glass and other debris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orlando Police at 321-232-5300. No other details were immediately released.