Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'

A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media.

The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida.

The post has received over 34,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

"That's possibly one of the most dope tattoos I've ever seen," one commenter said. "Incredible work," another person wrote.

The tattoo is considered microrealism, which is defined online as "a style using gradual, layering, fine needle approach to achieve a gradient control for a photographic level of detail."