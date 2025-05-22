West Cocoa shooting: Teen arrested 400 miles away in Georgia

A 17-year-old boy wanted in connection to a chaotic shootout outside a West Cocoa grocery store that left a baby shot, has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

U.S. Marshals and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office tracked the 17-year-old to Atlanta, Georgia – more than 400 miles away from Brevard County, Florida, where he was arrested.

FOX 35 is not naming the boy due to his age.

He is expected to be extradited back to Brevard County, where he'll face a number of charges, including aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, and open carry of a weapon.

What they're saying:

"You can run, but you can’t hide!! Now in my opinion, if you want to act like a tough guy by firing a gun in the direction of an innocent 2 year old, then be man enough to stand by your actions instead of hiding like a baby!!" - Sheriff Wayne Ivey. BCSO previously clarified to FOX 35 that the child was 1, not 2.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on May 13 outside the Cocoa Meat & Produce on South Burnett Road in West Cocoa, officials said.

Three people in a black Mercedes and a man and woman pushing a stroller with a 1-year-old in it began shooting at each other in a "gunfight," Sheriff Ivey said. The fight was apparently over some ongoing feud between the groups.

The baby was shot in the pelvis and is expected to survive.

The 17-year-old boy who was walking with the woman and baby was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm. A 32-year-old man was also arrested on a number of charges related to the incident.

Authorities are looking for one more person, though specifics have not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline.