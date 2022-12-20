1 dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, deputies say

article

One person is dead after being shot while inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs early Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the apartment on Ballard Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. after a person called 911 saying someone had been shot. The person was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS(8477).