Universal Orlando's new DreamWorks Land gets official opening date

The newest addition at Universal Orlando Resort finally has an opening date.

DreamWorks Land, which allows guests to step into the world of Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and Trolls, is set to open on June 14, Universal announced Monday afternoon.

In addition to this DreamWorks Land update on Monday, Universal revealed three all-new experiences coming to the theme park this summer. On deck are an all-new projection show onto the Hogwarts castle, the largest daytime parade to date, and a new nighttime show at the lagoon.

The theme park shared a glimpse into the brand new DreamWorks Land earlier this year, including concept renderings for different areas of the park inspired by beloved DreamWorks Animation characters and movies.

Universal first announced the new land back in July 2023.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Shrek's Swamp Meet (artist conceptual rendering) at DreamWorks Land at Universal Orlando Resort, slated to open in summer 2024. (Photo: Universal Orlando)

Guests will not only get the chance to hop on a family-friendly coaster or play in areas, but there's also live entertainment and character meet-and-greets.

"As soon as guests step into the spectacular new land, the vivid world and imagination of DreamWorks Animation will surround them as they embark on exciting adventures like exploring Shrek’s Swamp just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, taking a ride on a dazzling Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in the Panda Village and meeting favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse," Universal Orlando Resort said in a press release. "Guests will also discover unique treats, photo-op-worthy murals, interactive play areas, splash pads and entertainment offerings themed to popular DreamWorks stories and characters."