Could Madeline Soto's mother Jenn Soto be charged for murder post-Stephan Sterns indictment?

Stephan Sterns, the boyfriend of Madeline Soto's mother Jenn Soto, was charged with the teen's murder on Wednesday, officials announced.

As of Wednesday, Sterns is the only person charged in the 13-year-old girl's murder, whose body was found nearly two months ago in rural Osceola County.

The investigation is open and ongoing, however, and more charges could be forthcoming, State Attorney Andrew Bain, Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland and Homicide Unit Chief Will Jay said during a joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Suspect Stephan Sterns complains about jail, sleeping on concrete during transport

Jay was asked what the status of the investigation is related to Jenn Soto, and he said the only person being charged at this time is Sterns. He's facing a charge of first degree murder.

"This is not over. There is an ongoing investigation to uncover more evidence," Jay said, adding that the State Attorney's Office cannot share facts of the case since it's open and ongoing.

At a press conference early on in the investigation, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies have been in contact with her and there was no reason to believe at that time she's a suspect in this case. Sterns was the only person listed as a "prime suspect" at that time.

"Everyone that was close to Madeline is considered suspect until we have proven otherwise," Holland said at a separate press conference.

No other information about Jenn Soto's involvement in this case has been made public at this time.

Madeline Soto memorial: ‘Service of hope and healing’ draws mourners demanding answers

The day after Madeline Soto was reported missing, Jenn Soto spoke with FOX 35's Hannah McKenzie via Zoom to ask the public for help in bringing her back home. The next day, Sterns was arrested on unrelated charges and was named the prime suspect in the case. Madeline Soto's body was found days later in a rural area in Osceola County.

"I'm trying to hope for the best, but I'm just, I'm scared for her. I want her to be OK and I want her to be safe. I don't want, I don't want her to come back harmed," Jenn Soto said. "I just, I just want her back, whatever that means. I just want her back."

Madeline Soto: 911 calls from morning Florida teen went missing released

On Wednesday, FOX 35 spoke with Madeline Soto's aunt Stephanie Soto in the hours after Sterns was officially charged with the teen's murder. The family found out about the charges just a few hours before it was publicly announced, and said the hardest part about the entire situation was the waiting and lack of closure as to why this happened.

She shared the following statement with FOX 35:

"The Soto family continues to mourn the devastating loss of Maddie. We trust that the prosecutors and detectives are working diligently to bring justice for Maddie and we continue to ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

Madeline Soto: Teen’s autopsy report won’t be released, here’s why

Family representative Jenny Esquivel shared the following statement from Madeline Soto's father and stepmother after the charges came down against Sterns:

"Tyler & Tatiana Wallace are heartbroken by the tragic loss of their daughter. Maddie's passing has left them shattered, but their resolve for justice remains unwavering. They will do everything in their power to seek justice for her and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. They appreciate the outpouring of support and kindness during this incredibly difficult time."

FOX 35's Hannah McKenzie, who originally conducted the Zoom interview with Jenn Soto, also tried to reach out to her, but the phone number she had on file was disconnected.