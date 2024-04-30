3 teens shot in double drive-bys in Sanford on same day, police say: 'It's very disturbing'

Three teens were shot in two separate drive-by incidents in Sanford on Monday, triggering an increase in police presence and an investigation into whether these shootings are connected.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in the area of 9th Street and Holly Avenue, according to the Sanford Police Department. Occupants of a dark-colored sedan began shooting at him, and he was able to run to a nearby family member's home before being taken to a hospital.

He suffered from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, police said. His current condition is known at this time.

About four hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Scott Drive. A 17-year-old girl was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Scott Drive on April 29, 2024.

Another 17-year-old girl was also found suffering from a minor injury due to an apparent graze of a bullet, police said.

Police determined that both girls were standing in front of a house on Scott Drive when a red SUV drove past and the occupants inside opened fire. Sanford Police Department Public Information Officer Bianca Gillett told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that the two girls do not live at the house they were standing in front of. It's also too soon in the investigation to determine if they were targeted or not.

It remains unclear if these two shootings are connected – but Gillette said she believes they could be, although the extent to which is unknown at this time. Police are also investigating other shootings in recent weeks to determine if they're connected.

Gillett added that police have been "hearing chatter" about these incidents possibly stemming from arguments on Facebook, but the cause is still under investigation.

"It's very disturbing," Gillett said about the uptick in incidents involving teens with guns. "These are fatal decisions that these young ones are making."

Gillett added that she hopes all three victims can make a full recovery.

"It could have been worse," she added.

In the wake of these two shootings, the Sanford Police Department said it has increased all patrol staffing levels and they're focusing their enforcement efforts on the specific areas related to the shootings.

Deputy Chief Trekelle Perkins issued the following statement:

"We are exhausting all efforts in investigating these shootings and preventing any additional shootings. I can’t emphasize enough that stopping this violence cannot be done by law enforcement alone. We need full cooperation from the victims and witnesses. That means talking with investigators, providing them the evidence they ask for such as cellphones, and providing statements. Working together is how ‘WE’ create a safe community."

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released related to these incidents as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.