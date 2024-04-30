17-year-old shot, killed by 'friends' during drug deal gone wrong in Sanford, police say

Seventeen-year-old Sadarion Cosby was shot and killed by his "friends" during a drug deal gone wrong in Sanford earlier this month, Deputy Chief Trekelle Perkins announced during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The update comes about three weeks after the teenager was shot and killed near the intersection of Scott Drive and Ellen Place on April 9.

Investigators said Cosby and his "friends" walked up to a black Kia K5 for what was supposed to be a "drug exchange."

Sadarian Cosby was killed in a shooting on Scott Drive in Sanford on April 9, 2024. (Photo: Jamelia Jarrells, Sanford Police Department)

An individual from Cosby's group, later identified as 21-year-old Terrell Walker, pulled a gun out as they tried to reach into the vehicle to rob the driver, Perkins said. The Kia driver then pulled out a gun of his own and fired one shot, which struck Cosby in the abdomen as he was leaning on the car window.

Police said the Kia driver fired his weapon in fear as he was being robbed.

This was all seen on video surveillance from several angles, police said. You can watch the video below:

After the shooting, Cosby's group left the scene. Other individuals took Cosby to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

"A seventeen-year-old lost his life. His ‘friends’, and I use that term loosely, ran rather than staying and helping him," Police Chief Cecil Smith said in a previous statement. "They didn’t help him get the emergency medical attention he needed, nor stay to assist law enforcement identify and locate the person(s) who took his life. Unacceptable."

Cabana Live shooting: Video shows moment shots fired inside Florida nightclub

As far as Cosby and his "associates" go, one of them is in custody, one of them is at large and the third has yet to be identified.

The person in custody was charged with second degree felony murder and attempted robbery with a firearm. Walker, the second suspect at large, who allegedly returned fire at the Kia driver as he was running away from the scene, will face the same charges once he's located and brought in.

Police are asking the community for help in locating Walker and identifying the third suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Police said the identity of the Kia driver will not be released due to public records laws. Perkins said he believes the driver is an adult, and not a minor.

Sadarian Cosby was killed in a shooting on Scott Drive in Sanford on April 9, 2024. (Photo: Jamelia Jarrells)

Cosby's mother, Shankeena Lemon, said the family is distraught.

"I'm angry. I'm hurt, sad. I can't sleep, eat, none of that," she previously told FOX 35.

On Monday, Sanford police released information about two drive-by shootings in the area – one of which was also on Scott Drive. Public Information Officer Biana Gillett said at the time there wasn't enough information to link these incidents with the shooting of Cosby.

Police said they will increase patrols in these "hotspot" areas of Sanford, including Scott Drive.

"Too many times, families have to bury loved ones at an early age because of senseless violence on our streets," Perkins said. "That won't be tolerated by the Sanford Police Department. Enough is enough."

Chris Lindsay contributed to this report.