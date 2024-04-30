15-year-old boy dies after medical emergency on Orange County school bus: officials

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 15-year-old student died after suffering a medical emergency on an Orange County school bus on Monday morning, the Orlando Police Department confirmed to FOX 35.

Police officers and the Orlando Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of South Lake Orlando Parkway in reference to a call for assistance on an Orange County Public Schools school bus.

The bus driver pulled over in response to a separate incident happening in the back of the bus, and then noticed a "student in distress." It remains unclear at this time what was happening in the back of the bus.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was showing signs of a medical emergency and he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The boy's sister said he was having trouble breathing shortly after boarding and then lost consciousness, according to a statement from the boy's family. The family said the bus driver continued driving for a mile before pulling over and calling 911.

"The family is outraged that the bus driver didn't pull into the facility to get immediate help for (the boy)," the statement added.

Police don't think there was any foul play, and the school district confirmed to FOX 35 that the medical event is not under investigation by law enforcement at this time.

The boy's cause of death has not yet been determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with the loss of their child," a spokesperson for Orange County Public Schools told FOX 35.

The incident is under internal review by the school district's Office of Professional Standards.

The boy's family will host a press conference tomorrow alongside their attorneys to "demand answers from Orange County Public Schools regarding the tragic incident." A FOX 35 crew will be there. Stay tuned for updates.