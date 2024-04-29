Fight at Florida fish camp ends with divers pulling dead body from water: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News

One person is dead after a fight led to a shooting at a Florida fish camp over the weekend, according to deputies.

The shooting took place shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at the Diamond Head Fish Camp, located on Moss Hill Road in Vernon, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call from a woman who claimed an altercation had occurred between her husband and another person.

When deputies arrived, they learned that three men had been on the lake fishing and drinking alcohol for most of the day. When they returned to the dock, deputies said one of the men "became aggressive" and allegedly threatened to kill one of the men.

Investigators said a fight broke out between two of the men when a gun was produced, leading to one person being shot and killed. A dive team was called out and retrieved the body from the water.

An investigation is ongoing. As of Saturday, no charges have been filed.