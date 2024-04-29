Florida officials investigate if homeless camps sparked brush fire

Brevard County’s been battered by brush fires. There were three fires in three days, and millions of dollars could have gone up in flames.

Thankfully, no one was injured, and no homes were lost. Now, an investigation is underway to figure out what’s causing them.

Several agencies, including Palm Bay Fire and the Division of Forestry, are now investigating what started the fires, and people could be to blame.

FOX 35 met the Palm Bay Fire Department at the fire off Babcock near Malabar Road on Monday. While there, we saw clear signs of people living in the wooded area near where the fire started.

Our cameras even captured tents smothered by the fire in the charred woods.

On Monday, first responders had to put out hotspots that flared up twice in the Babcock brush fire.

They say they’re just now starting an investigation to see if a homeless camp started the fire.

Over the weekend, the fire grew to 25 acres and even jumped the road, igniting the other side of the street.

Palm Bay’s assistant fire chief says around $8 million in property was at risk because of the fast-moving fires over the weekend.

"Was there something involved that could have been human involved or human behavior? It’s possible, but it’s just too early to say right now, unfortunately," said Assistant Fire Chief John Ringleb.

Palm Bay Fire is monitoring hotspots at various fires but says the community needs to help. Call 911 immediately if you see any smoke in the air.

Too often, Ringleb says people don’t call because they think someone else did. Also, they’re asking everyone to keep their own properties clean and free from dead trees and other debris.