Walt Disney World updates policy on face coverings

article

Walt Disney World confirmed to FOX 35 that they have made a slight change to their mask policy.

"Certain cast members who work outside and can maintain physical distancing have the option to go maskless," they said. They also clarified that this is a fairly small percentage of employees.

RELATED: Here's when Disney World could go to 100% capacity

Currently, the theme park company said that face coverings at Walt Disney World Resort are not required when outdoors. They must be worn at the entrance of all attractions, theaters, and transportation vehicles and throughout them, though.

Guests are still expected to bring a face covering with them and social distancing guidelines still apply.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.