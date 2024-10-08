Walt Disney World closing as Hurricane Milton heads toward Florida

Walt Disney World has announced that it will close its theme parks, water parks, and Disney Springs on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton remains on track for a direct hit over Florida.

Disney said it would close all of its theme parks and Disney Springs in "phases" on Wednesday, Oct. 9., and that the parks would likely remain closed on Thursday.

Hurricane Milton remains an "extremely dangerous" hurricane and is expected to remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall over Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday or during the overnight hours into Thursday.

Here is what you need to know.

When are Walt Disney World's theme parks closing ahead of Hurricane Milton?

Yes. Disney announced its theme parks would close on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in phases ahead of Hurricane Milton. Here's the schedule.

Disney's Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p.m.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney Springs will close at 2 p.m.

Disney expects its theme parks to be closed on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Disney Springs may open on Thursday in the late afternoon with limited offerings.

Are Disney World's hotels open?

Walt Disney World is closing some of its outdoor resort areas, but its main hotels and resort hotels are open to guests.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will close Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 11AM. They will likely stay closed until Sunday, Oct. 13.

What other areas on Walt Disney World's property are closing?

Walt Disney World Transportation will close after Disney Springs and all theme parks close at 2 p.m.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Disney has suspended cancelation fees for its restaurants and paid experiences.

