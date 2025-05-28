Undocumented immigrant arrested after attacking woman repossessing his car: Officials

The Brief An undocumented immigrant is accused of attacking two tow truck drivers who were repossessing his car. He’s now facing several battery-related charges, and is on an ICE detainer. The suspect, Enio Corgozinho, was arrested just a year and a half ago.



A man living in the U.S. illegally has been arrested and placed on an ICE detainer following what authorities describe as a violent attack on a couple attempting to repossess his vehicle, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Man on ICE hold has history of arrests

What we know:

A couple said they were repossessing a man’s car when he attacked them.

According to Enio Corgozinho’s arrest report, he hit a woman in the chest, abdomen, and left arm, and removed her from the vehicle. She later stopped breathing. Her husband told FOX 35 News she’s since had a stroke and stopped breathing several other times in the hospital, resulting in her brain being without oxygen for eight full minutes following the attack.

Corgozinho is also accused of pushing the husband, who was driving the tow truck while his wife was inside the repossessed car.

What we don't know:

Corgozinho has a history of prior arrests, including one about 18 months ago for driving with a suspended license and for using an out-of-state license while his Florida license was suspended. It remains unclear why Corgozinho, who also has an ID card from Massachusetts, was not deported following those previous offenses.

What they're saying:

The 911 audio of the incident recorded the husband shouting at who law enforcement says was Corgozinho.

"Please! He's attacking my wife!" he tells the 911 operator, shouting, "Back away!" at Corgozinho.

Body camera video of Corgozinho’s arrest shows deputies shouting at Corgozinho repeatedly, "Get on your knees! Turn around, get on your knees!"

His arrest report says initially he was not compliant, but he did eventually follow those orders.

What's next:

Corgozinho remains in custody and is currently under an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold pending further legal proceedings.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: