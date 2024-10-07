Hurricane Milton: Are Disney, Universal, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND, and Busch Gardens closed ahead of storm?

Stream FOX 35 News

The Brief Florida's theme parks appear to be in the direct path of Hurricane Milton based on the latest forecast models. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, LEGOLAND, & SeaWorld Orlando have announced closures. Disney and Universal are monitoring the storm. Some theme parks have severe weather policies that allow people to use their tickets at a later date. Some restrictions apply.



Will the major theme parks in Florida close ahead of Hurricane Milton? Whether the parks close during a tropical storm or hurricane depends on the path and intensity of a storm and based on the latest forecast models, most of the state's major theme parks will be in the direct path of what is expected to be a powerful hurricane.

On Monday, Milton strengthened into a Category 5 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatán Peninsula. It is still unclear where the storm will make landfall. Still, several models consistently show the Tampa Bay area as a high-risk zone. After landfall, the storm is expected to continue toward the Orlando area before turning east and exiting the state.

If you're headed to Florida on vacation to visit the theme parks ahead of Milton, here is the latest we know about park status and operations.

Hurricane Helene: Walt Disney World Update

Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. "We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members," Disney is posting updates on social media and on its weather updates page.

Walt Disney World does have a hurricane policy. Read more.

Hurricane Helene: Universal Orlando Resort Update

Universal Orlando Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. "At this time, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather," Universal said. Universal is posting updates on social media and on its weather updates page.

Universal Orlando Resort does have a severe weather policy. Read more.

Hurricane Helene: SeaWorld Orlando Update

SeaWorld Orlando is currently operating under normal conditions. T

"SeaWorld Orlando usually remains open even when the weather isn’t cooperating, and we have lots of awesome ways for you and your family to have fun while it passes. Still, you never know when thunder and lightning, hail, or even a hurricane might unexpectedly land and ruin your good time," the park said.

SeaWorld has an inclement weather/hurricane policy under its "Weather-or-Not Assurance" plan. Read more.

Hurricane Helene: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Update

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Tuesday, October 8, Wednesday, October 9, and Thursday, October 10. Busch Gardens, like SeaWorld, has a weather policy. Read more.

"Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has implemented comprehensive animal safety protocols. A dedicated team of animal care experts, including veterinarians, will remain onsite 24/7 to monitor the animals, safely housed in buildings designed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes. Once weather conditions improve, our recovery team will ensure the habitats are safe for the animals to return," Busch Gardens said.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has an inclement weather/hurricane policy under its "Weather-or-Not Assurance" plan. Read more.

Hurricane Helene: LEGOLAND Florida Update

LEGOLAND will be closed on Wednesday, October 9, and Thursday, October 10.

"At this time LEGOLAND Hotel will remain open at a limited capacity. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and Model Citizens (employees," the park posted on social media.

Additional operational updates will be posted here. LEGOLAND does have a "Rainy Day Promise" policy. Read more.

Hurricane Helene: Fun Spot America

No statement or operation changes are known at Fun Spot America ahead of Helene. Fun Spot has two locations in Central Florida: Orlando and Kissimmee.

