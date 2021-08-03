Walt Disney World announces that annual passes will return

article

Walt Disney World confirmed on Tuesday that they will start selling annual passes again in time for the start of the park's 50th-anniversary celebration.

"For those wondering about Walt Disney World Annual Passes, new pass sales will become available in time for the start of the 50th anniversary celebration! Walt Disney World Resort will be sharing additional information and details later this month, so be sure to stay tuned," the theme park company wrote on their website.

The milestone anniversary, dubbed the ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,' will begin on October 1st, 2021. Disney opened to the public that day in 1971. It will honor the legacy of the parks with all new experiences that will be spread across 18 months.

The Walt Disney World annual pass news comes on the same day that Disneyland Resort introduced the ‘Magic Key’ program to the public.

"We are pleased to introduce the Magic Key program, a new, guest-centric offering that will deliver choice, flexibility and value for park admission, special access to unique experiences, valuable saving opportunities and so much more," the California theme park said.

Guests can select one of four Magic Key options:

Dream Key: This option is $1,399 or $102 per month for 12 months for California residents after a $179 down payment. It grants key holders reservation-based admission to one or both parks every day of the year. Up to six park reservations can be held at once. It includes park parking, 20 percent off select merchandise, and 15 percent off select food and beverage.

Believe Key: This option is $949 or $65 per month for 12 months for California residents after a $179 down payment. It grants key holders reservation-based admission to one or both parks most days of the year. Up to six park reservations can be held at once. It includes 50 percent off park parking, 10 percent off select merchandise, food, and beverage.

Enchant Key: This option is $649 or $40 per month for 12 months for California residents after a $179 down payment. It grants key holders reservation-based admission to one or both parks on select days of the year. It does not include parking or a discount on parking. It does include 10 percent off select merchandise, food, and beverage.

Imagine Key: This option is $399 or $19 per month for 12 months for Southern California residents only after a $179 down payment. It grants key holders reservation-based admission to one or both parks on select days of the year. It does not include parking or a discount on parking. It does include 10 percent off select merchandise, food, and beverage.

Magic Keys will go on sale on August 25, 2021. Those who become members within the first 66 days will receive a special welcome package that includes items like a premium branded pin, celebratory button, magnet, and more. Disneyland is celebrating 66 years of operation.

