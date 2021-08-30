Walt Disney World announces date that annual passes will go on sale

article

Disney fans, rejoice! We now know when Walt Disney World annual passes will go back on sale.

On the Walt Disney World website, the theme park company announced that annual passes will go on sale starting September 8th.

There are four new annual pass options to choose from:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: For $399 plus tax, or $19 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Pixie Dust passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid on most weekdays but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods. Up to three park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Pirate Pass: For $699 plus tax, or $45 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Pirate passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods. Up to four park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Sorcerer Pass: For $899 plus tax, or $63 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that the Sorcerer passholders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. The pass is valid most days but is subject to blockout dates during select holiday periods. Up to five park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Disney Incredi-Pass: For $1,299 plus tax, or $99 per month with a $205 down payment, Disney said that Incredi-pass holders can visit one or more Walt Disney World parks on the same day with an advance park reservation. No blockout dates apply. Up to five park reservations can be made and held at a time. Standard parking and discounts on dining and merchandise are included.

Passholders can add on Disney PhotoPass downloads for the year at the cost of $99 plus tax. For the same price, passholders can also add on access to the Disney water parks and sporting experiences.

Walt Disney World annual passes are returning just in time for the theme park resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ Festivities begin on October 1st, 2021, and go for 18 months as new experiences debut in each park. Some of the new offerings include the opening of ‘Remy's Ratatouille Adventure’ at Epcot and a new ‘Disney Enchantment’ fireworks show at Magic Kingdom.

At the Disney park resort across the country, Disneyland said that they have a ‘Magic Key’ program instead of annual passes.

Guests at the California parks can select one of four Magic Key options:

Dream Key: This option is $1,399 or $102 per month for 12 months for California residents after a $179 down payment. It grants key holders reservation-based admission to one or both parks every day of the year. Up to six park reservations can be held at once. It includes park parking, 20 percent off select merchandise, and 15 percent off select food and beverage.

Believe Key: This option is $949 or $65 per month for 12 months for California residents after a $179 down payment. It grants key holders reservation-based admission to one or both parks most days of the year. Up to six park reservations can be held at once. It includes 50 percent off park parking, 10 percent off select merchandise, food, and beverage.

Enchant Key: This option is $649 or $40 per month for 12 months for California residents after a $179 down payment. It grants key holders reservation-based admission to one or both parks on select days of the year. It does not include parking or a discount on parking. It does include 10 percent off select merchandise, food, and beverage.

Imagine Key: This option is $399 or $19 per month for 12 months for Southern California residents only after a $179 down payment. It grants key holders reservation-based admission to one or both parks on select days of the year. It does not include parking or a discount on parking. It does include 10 percent off select merchandise, food, and beverage.

These went on sale on August 25th. According to FOXBusiness, fans apparently waited hours to purchase the new "Magic Key’ passes.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest theme park updates.