Vehicle crashes into Casselberry store following driver confrontation, police say

article

The Brief The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. at a Casselberry store, according to fire officials. The crash caused "serious" damages to the store, according to police.



Officials with the Casselberry Police Department are investigating after they said a confrontation between two drivers led to a crash into a building.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at 5 Day Cabinets along US HWY 17 92, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Police said the driver of a Mustang became angry with another driver and used his hand to strike the vehicle. The driver of the Mustang got back into his vehicle and accelerated too quickly, causing him to crash into the business, according to police.

It is not yet known how much in damages the vehicle caused to the business, but police described the structural damage as "serious."

The driver of the Mustang was charged with reckless driving and released on a criminal citation, according to police.