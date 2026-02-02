Former principal avoids jail time, won't be re-hired by BPS for role in alleged underage house party

The Brief A former Brevard County elementary school principal will avoid jail time after pleading no contest to charges stemming from an underage house party held at her home last year. Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan was sentenced to two years of probation under a deferred adjudication agreement. If she successfully completes the terms of her probation, the charges may be cleared from her record.



A former Cocoa Beach elementary school principal was sentenced Monday to two years of probation after reaching a plea deal in a case involving an alleged underage drinking party at her home.

The investigation into Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan began in January 2025 after police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a rowdy party at her home, authorities said.

The backstory:

According to Cocoa Beach police reports, officers encountered a chaotic scene.

One student suffered an alcohol-related medical emergency on the front lawn and was treated by fire rescue personnel, authorities said. Another student was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving the residence.

Police also alleged Hill-Brodigan attempted to avoid officers and refused to cooperate during the initial investigation. She was later booked into jail.

What happened in court

New details:

During the sentencing hearing, the state argued that the plea deal provided the necessary accountability for the "dangerous behavior" exhibited. While Hill-Brodigan did not admit guilt, the judge imposed strict limitations on her conduct over the next two years.

Judge Kathryn Speicher outlined specific conditions for Hill-Brodigan’s probation:

"No unsupervised contact with a minor less than 18 unless the minor's parent or legal guardian is present. No house parties with alcohol or marijuana being used."

Despite the police reports detailing medical emergencies and arrests, Hill-Brodigan’s legal team maintained the incident was overblown. While walking out of the courthouse, her attorney, Kepler Funk, dismissed the severity of the case to reporters.

"Nobody got hurt. Nobody’s hurt," Funk said, later telling the media to "do your homework."

What's next:

Under the "deferred adjudication" agreement, Hill-Brodigan’s record will be wiped clean if she fulfills her two-year probation without violations.

The State Attorney’s Office released a statement emphasizing that the goal was to prevent future incidents:

"Florida’s laws dealing with open house parties and underage drinking are meant to keep our young people and communities safe. When those laws are violated, the State Attorney’s Office stands with law enforcement, the school board and the community to hold offenders accountable."

As for her career in education, Brevard Public Schools confirmed that Hill-Brodigan has no future with the district. In a statement, BPS officials said:

"We hold our leaders to the highest standards, and the conduct reflected in this plea agreement represents a serious breach of the trust placed in this former principal. Our focus is on supporting families and ensuring leadership that reflects our values."

The district confirmed in a follow-up question from FOX that she is ineligible to be re-hired.